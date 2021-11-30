Urban farm in Harlem prepares for winter

Eating Well

There's no reason why you can't replicate the glitz and glamour of a restaurant salad in your own kitchen. In these recipes, we whip up simple vinaigrettes and combine your favorite veggies, fruits, cheeses and proteins for salads that will remind you of your favorite takeout options—from a classic steakhouse wedge to fruity side salads you'll want to pair with your favorite café sandwich. Recipes like our Best Caesar Salad with Crispy Parmesan and Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing are perfect for any occasion, whether you're entertaining guests or cooking for one.