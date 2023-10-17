Urban Hill is for foodies!
Here is the finished dish from Urban Hill.
Less than half of Republicans say their representatives in Congress should elect Jim Jordan to replace Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
Salted, a company that builds quick-serve restaurant brands, secured $14 million in Series B funding. The funds will accelerate what CEO Jeff Appelbaum says is the company’s vision to have “thousands of locations” over the next few years. The Los Angeles-based company has created six brands since the company was founded in 2014, including moonbowls (Korean cuisine), Cauliflower Pizza and lulubowls (Hawaiian-inspired dishes).
Cook with chef Julie Saha in the $10 Fine Dining kitchen as she makes a simple yet delicious sausage and summer squash dish. The post This sausage and summer squash dinner is simple, delicious and affordable appeared first on In The Know.
The van concept previews a vehicle that buyers can make their own, including with commercial upfits.
It's time ... to rewatch Mike Flanagan's best movies (and shows)!
More than 20,000 shoppers love this drapey beauty. Plus, it comes in 26 colors.
Genesis has acclaimed cars and SUVs but has lacked a network of stand-alone showrooms to give customers the full luxury experience. That's changing.
Chef Tashea is a self-taught private chef living and working in New York City, and her mornings involve a lot of prep for the meals she makes her clients. The post How this private chef finds time for meal prep and self-care every morning appeared first on In The Know.
The COMFEE' countertop dishwasher really is That Girl™.
The Nissan Hyper Adventure concept is an outdoorsy EV, the second in a series revealed for the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.
You'll go from feeling like a home cook to a professional chef in no time with these pots and pans.
The filmmaker had plenty of luck on his side when he cast Warwick Davis and the future "Friends" megastar.
After a big game in Week 4, Lamar Jackson will have a much tougher job against a stout Steelers defense.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Trevor Bauer and the first of four sexual assault accusers settled their litigation against each other Monday.
The Nissan Hyper Urban concept is an electric crossover with a distinctive exterior design and a futuristic, lounge-like interior.
Embiid's eligibility to play for Cameroon, France and the United States led to a serious recruiting battle.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy — and where the House and Republican Party go from here.
The Michigan transfer had started the first five games of the season.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.