Urban Outfitters has up to 40% off bedding, pillows and blankets to give your bedroom a stylish update

Save up to 40% on bedding, blankets, pillows and more during this Urban Outfitters sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sleep Week is here and it’s the perfect time to transform your bedroom into a dreamy oasis with a few new stylish sleep essentials. To help you get your beauty sleep on a budget, Urban Outfitters is offering up to 40% off select bedding, throw blankets, pillows and home decor to help make your bedroom trendy and cozy this season.

There’s more where this deal came from.Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

For a limited time, you can score major discounts on select sleep essentials from cotton duvet covers to chic decorative pillows. While you’re stocking up on comfy bedding, Urban Outfitters has tons of furniture and home decor on sale, too. Plus, Urban Outfitters rewards members can earn 100 extra rewards points during the savings event with purchases of sale furniture.

►Mattress deals: Sleep Week 2022 offers cozy savings on mattresses, bedding and pillows—here’s what to buy

►Gas prices: Save money on gas with a membership to Costco, Sam’s Club and more

If you’re looking to brighten up your bedroom, consider the Peaches Duvet Set. This cotton and polyester duvet and pillowcase bundle has a bubbly and fun pattern and is machine-washable, making it easy to clean when your late night snack accidentally becomes a late night mess. The twin/twin extra-large size typically costs $79 but is on sale for $49 and the full/queen option usually costs $89 but is just $54 thanks to this sale.

One of the easiest ways to create a cohesive, colorful space is by adding a few playful accessories. The Mila Faux Fur Throw Pillow comes in four colors to tie together your ideal bedroom color palette. Normally $39, you can get this chic faux fur throw pillow for $24 during this sale.

If you have been thinking of getting new bedding, Sleep Week is the time to do so with solid discounts from retailers like Urban Outfitters. The limited-time sale won’t last long so shop today to save on must-have bedding and accessories from Urban Outfitters.

Story continues

Shop the best deals at the Urban Outfitters home sale

Save big on chic new bedding, throws, blankets and more this Sleep Week with this Urban Outfitters sale.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Urban Outfitters: Save up to 40% on bedding during Sleep Week 2022