Urbana 7 Brew drawing a crowd; Champaign's QuikTrip coming along

Dec. 11—The new QuikTrip gas station and convenience store under construction at 1505 N. Neil St. in Champaign is hiring for its projected opening in the spring.

Here's the latest from spokesman Michael Junk:

"QuikTrip is looking forward to opening the doors to our new Champaign location in spring 2024 and adding to our growing presence in Central Illinois. Earlier this year, we broke ground on what will be a spacious 8,300-square-foot, 24-hour Remote Travel Center that will support upwards of 25 new local jobs."

The Champaign location will be larger than a traditional QT, according to Junk. It will be equipped to serve 16 vehicles for gasoline and have four diesel bays for trucks, he said.

It will also have an expanded QT Kitchens with fresh-to-order food and beverages and grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, pastries and wraps, he said.

To see open positions and apply, go to quiktrip.com/store-jobs.

Halfway home

The Urbana 7 Brew Coffee at 410 N. Broadway Ave. opened on Monday.

"(We) are excited to be in the Urbana community. We will be doing free drink drops all throughout Urbana to give everyone a taste of what 7 Brew really has to offer," 7 Brew director of operations Dylan Wright said. "Our focus is to cultivate kindness in the community and create genuine interactions with all of our customers met with speed and the best tasting drinks in town."

In Champaign, work continues on the 7 Brew and Take 5 Oil Change shop at 1701-1713 W. Springfield Ave., with hopes of opening this month.

Happy 30th!

A staple of downtown Champaign celebrated a birthday Friday. Cafe Kopi, which kick-started C-U's vibrant coffee shop scene, turned 30 and offered customers drink specials and gift giveaways.