Urbana High student accused of theft, breaking into school

Aug. 19—An Urbana High School student is accused of breaking into the school and stealing computer parts.

Deputies were dispatched to an alarm at the school Friday at about 2:12 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. They reportedly arrived to find a male standing by a side door in dark clothing.

Police confronted him and he allegedly admitting to breaking in and stealing the parts, the Facebook post said.

The male is a juvenile student at Urbana High School, according to police. The stolen items were valued between $800 and $1,000, police said.

Police said in the post that charges are pending.

