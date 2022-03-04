Urbana High student faces criminal charges, allegedly planned to make mustard gas in school

Mar. 4—A 14-year-old male Urbana High School student is facing criminal charges after he allegedly brought bleach to school Thursday with intention of making mustard gas.

At about 8:30 a.m., school staff alerted a Frederick County Sheriff's Office school resource officer (SRO) of a threat shared via social media and said a student brought potentially hazardous material into the building, FCSO said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Staff at FCPS central office learned of the potential threat at about 8:40 a.m., according to Eric Louérs-Phillips, Frederick County Public Schools' director of public affairs. Authorities conducted an initial investigation, then an alert went out to evacuate the school around 8:50 a.m. Students sheltered at nearby Urbana Middle School and on buses.

HAZMAT units from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services determined the potentially hazardous material was bleach, police said in the release. The bleach was found with the student in his backpack in the SRO office on the first floor of the school, according to FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell. No other ingredients needed to make mustard gas were found on the student, Wivell said.

Since the accused student is being treated as a juvenile in court, police said he will not be identified. Louérs-Phillips could not speak to any disciplinary action the student may face at school.

Deputies interviewed the student at the sheriff's office. An initial investigation allegedly found the student brought bleach to school after watching a TikTok video on how to make mustard gas, according to the sheriff's office. Police say the student shared the video through Snapchat and indicated he planned to make mustard gas at school.

Students and staff began to reenter the high school around 10:50 a.m. after the building was deemed safe.

FCPS sent alerts to the Urbana community through its Find Out First notification system, and sent four messages between 9:16 and 10:49 a.m., police said. Louérs-Phillips said FCPS also sent out another message to parents and guardians encouraging them to talk to their students about social media threats.

Parents were asked not to respond to the school to pick up their children at the time of the evacuation due to the amount of fire and police apparatus on scene. School support personnel were notified to provide counseling as needed, Louérs-Phillips said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-023189.

