Urbana non-profit hopes texting 911 feature increases accessibility during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Statistics from area domestic violence groups are shedding light on how big of a problem it is nationwide. 10 million people are abused by a domestic partner every year, and 20,000 calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines across the country each day.

Courage Connection, a non-profit offering domestic violence services in Urbana, wants people to know about a service that could bring those numbers down, especially during teen dating violence awareness month.

“One in three teens are usually a victim of stalking or some kind of dating violence,” Liz Mackey, the group’s program director, said.

Texting 911 has been a service across Champaign County since 2015, but Mackey feels it’s more important now than before. It’s making getting in touch with an operator more accessible during an emergency.

“It’s an SMS message, it works like you text your friend,” Betsy Smith, Champaign County METCAD’s operations manager, explained.

But instead of putting your friend’s name in the send line, you just type in “911.” The message goes straight to the 911 center for the area that you’re in if they have the service available.

“There’s a lot of groups that could benefit from this,” Smith said. “If you are hard of hearing, deaf, if you have trouble speaking or any kind of medical issue, if you’re involved in a domestic situation.”

This service is especially important for people who are trying to make a difference in the world of domestic violence.

“For every 911 call that goes through, there’s at least five people that do not call,” Mackey explained. “Hopefully, this is an opportunity for those who are unable to use a phone while their abuser is around, it’s a way for them to silently call 911 in an alert for help.”

She said it can also be a resource for kids if there is a scary situation at home. Oftentimes, people can text from tablets or other electronic devices.

In 2023, Champaign County METCAD reported getting 334 texts to 911. That’s compared to nearly 109,000 calls.

In the end, Mackey is glad more awareness is coming to domestic violence in Champaign County.

“It’s an ongoing problem, domestic violence has always been an ongoing problem,” she said. “This is one more safety mechanism that survivors have to keep themselves and their families safe.”

There are resources to help during domestic violence situations. You can visit Courage Connection’s website at this link, or call their 24/7 hotline at 217-384-4390. Dove Inc. is a resource to help in the Decatur area. For a full list of hotlines to call on a county-by-county basis in Central Illinois, click on this link. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

