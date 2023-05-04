Urbana woman arrested for attempted murder

May 4—URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the face was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder Wednesday.

Nikya Humbles, 19, of the 2000 block of Vawter Street, was booked into the Champaign County Jail just before 1 p.m.

Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said around 11:30 a.m., Humbles and her 36-year-old boyfriend got into a dispute in the the apartment they shared.

"She stabbed him in the face with a kitchen knife from a butcher block," said Cervantes, adding that a knife was recovered following a court-authorized search of the residence.

Cervantes said the man was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital but he was unaware this morning of his condition other than to describe his injury as serious.

Cervantes said after the stabbing the man went outside and a bystander in the apartment complex parking lot contacted police. When they arrived, Humbles was not there but police were able to make contact with her and persuade her to return to the scene to talk to them.

Cervantes said she gave a statement and was arrested but he declined to share what possible motive there was for the attack.

On March 24, Humbles was placed on second chance probation after pleading guilty to a battery that occurred April 11, 2022, in Champaign.