Urbana woman critically hurt after fight with teen family member

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman is in critical condition after police say she was involved in a fight with a 15-year-old family member.

The Urbana Police Department, Urbana Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services arrived in the area of Rainbow View and Kinch Street just past noon on Sunday. A 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the scene as life-saving measures were being performed by a family member. EMS took over until the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Authorities found that the woman got in a fight with a 15-year-old family member, whom she lives with. The woman struck the teen with an object, and they both started wrestling on the floor. The boy put the woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. Other family members who were present contacted the mother, who arrived at the home and called 911.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Urbana Police Department to be interviewed. After discussing with the Champaign County State Attorney’s Office, the police released the boy to his mother.

Urbana Police ask that anyone with more information on this incident call 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Tipsters can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, submitting information online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Tips that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward.

