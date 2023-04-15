Urbandale man sentenced to 12 years in July 2022 vehicular homicide involving bicyclist

An Urbandale man has been sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

42-year-old Brian Kirkman hit 57-year-old James Deal with his car in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive in West Des Moines while driving under the influence, according to court records. Deal, who was riding his bike at the time of the crash, later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Kirkman had a blood-alcohol content of .363 at the time of his arrest, according to a criminal complaint — more than four times the legal limit of 0.08.

Kirkman pleaded guilty in February to one count of vehicular homicide, a class C felony, and one count of operating while intoxicated, an aggravated misdemeanor. Kirkman has a previous OWI conviction stemming from a 2010 incident, according to court records.

A judge sentenced him Friday to serve 10 years on the vehicular homicide charge and two years for the OWI charge, totaling up to 12 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole before completing his sentence from earned time and work credits, according to court records.

He will also be required to pay $150,000 in restitution to Deal's family and undergo a substance abuse violation. For the OWI charge, Kirkman will be required to pay an additional fine of $1,875 and his license will be revoked.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

