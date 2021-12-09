Urbandale police arrest mother and son accused of stealing EveryStep gifts meant for grieving families

Two people have been arrested in connection with the burglary of an Iowa nonprofit's Urbandale warehouse last month, according to a Tuesday news release from the city's police department.

A 55-year-old Urbandale woman was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her 36-year-old Des Moines son was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with three counts of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary, according to court documents.

The two are accused of stealing from health care and human services organization EveryStep, whose Urbandale warehouse was full of “cheer boxes” for children and adults coping with the recent loss of a loved one during the holidays.

The evening of Nov. 16, the pair allegedly broke into the building in the 4100 block of 114th Street and stole numerous items, according to court records.

Urbandale police found some of the items the woman is accused of stealing in her car, a criminal complaint said.

Her son allegedly stole a Dodge Caravan from the property and was found with it when he was taken into custody, according to police.

EveryStep CEO Tray Wade previously told the Des Moines Register that he was heartened by how quickly volunteers came together to fill cheer boxes.

"We have great people who work for us and people who support us," Wade said.

The woman was released Dec. 1 from the Polk County Jail. Her son remained in jail Tuesday on a bond exceeding $20,000. A bond review in his case was set for Dec. 20.

The Register is not naming those charged because it doesn't usually cover the level of crimes they're accused of committing but wanted to follow up on the investigation of EveryStep's losses.

