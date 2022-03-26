Urbandale school board member resigns her seat with more than a year left in her term

After four years on the Urbandale School Board, member Judy Downs is resigning with more than a year left on her term.

Downs sent her resignation to the board Monday evening. In a Facebook post Friday, she said she's stepping down to focus on other areas of her life.

"In the last four years on the board, I have been able to imperfectly balance my various roles as Mom, employee, and elected official, but it is time for me to step away so I can be better at what matters the most," she wrote.

Downs said her resignation is not due to any one issue in particular, instead saying the past two years have created "a snowball effect of added pressure." She added that she hopes to find normalcy and privacy in the next few months.

"I am hopeful that someone with the energy to represent Urbandale Schools in the manner it deserves can serve in my place," she said.

Thanking her supporters for the opportunity, she said it was a privilege to serve on the board.

"It is an unpaid position that takes up valuable time and, especially during the past two years, a great deal of emotional energy that can impact mental and physical health," Downs said.

According to a notice attached to the March. 28 school board agenda, the remaining members of the board plan to fill the vacancy by appointment. Residents, however, can file a petition requesting an election.

Previous stories about Urbandale:

Sarah LeBlanc covers the western suburbs for the Register. Reach her at 515-284-8161 or sleblanc@registermedia.com. Follower her on Twitter at @sarahkayleblanc

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Urbandale School Board member Judy Downs resigns from her seat