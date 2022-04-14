Urbandale will hold special election for school board member after stalemate on an appointee

Urbandale residents will vote for their next school board member in a special election this year after members failed to reach a majority vote.

The board was originally set to vote on an appointee out of four candidates Monday. Members decided to hold a special meeting Wednesday after tying twice between two applicants, Dan Gutmann and Mark Smith.

Board members have been considering applicants to replace Judy Downs, who resigned suddenly March 21.

Even after about 45 minutes of discussion, no board members changed their votes. Ashley Anderson, Rachel Kent and Jason Menke voted for Gutmann, while Katherine Howsare, Jenny Meade and Brianna Sayre Geiser voted for Smith.

The board's inability to come to an agreement a third time means the district must hold a special election in either July or September. Until that time, the board will operate with six members instead of seven.

A special election likely would have been held either way, however, since a petition requesting an election with 1,785 signatures was submitted Wednesday.

Before voting Wednesday, board members shared what they would like to see in a candidate. The board had heard from each candidate Monday but did not hold discussion.

Anderson expressed concerns before the vote that the public does not feel the board has been transparent and wants its voice heard through an election.

"The reality is our community does not trust us to make this choice, and I think we should listen to that," she said.

The election is expected to cost the district $20,000 to $25,000. Howsare, the board president, said that money, which will come from the district's general fund, would pay for most of the library books the district buys in a year.

Urbandale Schools Chief Financial Officer Mary Beth Fast said July would be the soonest the board could hold the special election, but that would likely cost more. Waiting until September when other elections are set to take place in the city would be more cost effective, she said.

Gutmann, who ran for school board last year and came in fourth, said he will be running again in this year's election.

"It’s a good thing that the community is going to decide," he said.

