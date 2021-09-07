Is Urbanimmersive (CVE:UI) Using Debt Sensibly?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Urbanimmersive Inc. (CVE:UI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Urbanimmersive's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Urbanimmersive had CA$2.03m of debt in June 2021, down from CA$4.30m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has CA$2.03m in cash, leading to a CA$1.7k net cash position.

A Look At Urbanimmersive's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Urbanimmersive had liabilities of CA$999.4k due within a year, and liabilities of CA$2.30m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$2.03m and CA$356.6k worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CA$907.4k.

Since publicly traded Urbanimmersive shares are worth a total of CA$16.8m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Urbanimmersive also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Urbanimmersive's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Urbanimmersive reported revenue of CA$4.4m, which is a gain of 11%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Urbanimmersive?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Urbanimmersive lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of CA$1.1m and booked a CA$1.9m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of CA$1.7k, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Urbanimmersive (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

