Urbem's 'Wonderful Business' Series: Paychex







Rochester, NY-based Paychex is the recognized leader in the payroll, human resource, and benefits outsourcing industry.

The company was founded in 1971 by American entrepreneur Thomas Golisano with just $3,000 and the ambition of making payroll outsourcing easy and affordable for small businesses. Before Paychex was started, the conventional wisdom was that it was a waste of time selling payroll services to small companies. Nonetheless, Mr. Golisano did the math and proved that smaller firms needed payroll processing services just as much as larger ones, while still offering an excellent return on investment.

From those early days with just one employee, Paychex today has more than 14,000 employees serving approximately 670,000 small- to medium-sized businesses across the US and Europe.

In our opinion, Paychex operates a "cash-cow" and a "cash-calf" business. The legacy Management Solutions segment, which involves payroll, tax, compliance, administration, and so forth, represented around 78% of the 2019 sales, grew at a stable low-to-mid-single-digit compound annual growth rate for the recent few years. The PEO Insurance Services segment drove the majority of growth momentum. Although contributing only 22% of the total, its sales increased remarkably by 46% year-over-year in 2019 and 32% in 2018.

Paychex's clients fulfill various tasks (from payroll processing to time and labor management) on an on-demand basis through the company's proprietary consumer-grade, SaaS-based human capital management (referred to as "HCM") platforms, such as Paychex Flex, SurePayroll. This is where the business builds the majority of its economic moat.

One company only needs one HCM platform. Once the client chooses to go with Paychex, the staff is trained, and data is integrated, it is not so easy for the client to switch over, which may cause operational disruption or require time and capital on system migration. Paychex's clients also have the option to select the HCM modules that they need with the ability to add more as they grow. This flexibility allows clients to define the solution that best meets their needs throughout different stages, hence increasing customer loyalty.

The high switching cost is also reflected by the client retention rate of around 82%. The figure appears mediocre compared to 91% at the rival, Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP). But we should note the characteristic of more bankruptcies and acquisitions specific to small businesses, which Paychex mainly targets.

The SaaS model also enables the company to generate predictable recurring cash flow. As you can see below, Paychex has been converting one dollar of net income to more than one dollar of free cash flow every year since 2003.

In addition to Automatic Data Processing, the global mass-market player in the space, Paychex competes with a few smaller firms, including Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY), Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). According to the chart below, Workday and Benefitfocus have yet to break even while Paylocity just started to make a profit in 2017.