I urge my California representatives to defend the human rights of Palestinians | Opinion

Unrealistic standards

“California education tests: How Modesto-area schools fared,” (modbee.com, Oct. 19)

The problem with Modesto schools posting low test scores has little to do with poor academic achievement and everything to do with unrealistic math and English standards. Local and state academics raise standards expectations with little research into whether higher standards are achievable.

Meanwhile, school districts throughout the state continue to post low test results and fail to ask whether the standards are beyond the ability of student achievement. Nine year olds, who are still in concrete thought, are expected to master division skills that require abstract thought — which doesn’t develop in most students until the age of about 13. The answer is to align standards with the ability of an average student to comprehend while arriving at the correct answer to satisfy state testing.

Dennis Price

Pine Grove

Shame on Duarte

“John Duarte — crossover politician, or Republican yes-man?” (modbee.com, April 21)

We reside in Modesto’s 13th Congressional District, which is represented by Republican John Duarte. From time to time, we receive newsletters from him in which he claims to be working toward a bi-partisan Congress. And he has, in a few cases, voted alongside Democrats — we’ll give him credit for that.

Then, the fiasco with the Republican nomination of a new speaker occurred. Jim Jordan, who willfully ignored the sexual abuse in the Ohio State University wrestling program scandal, decided to run for House Speaker. Jordan was also a supporter of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He ran for House Speaker three times, and lost each time. Duarte voted for him each time.

These votes are not the sign of someone who is working toward a bi-partisan Congress. He should be ashamed.

Buda Kajer-Crain and Tom Crain

Modesto

Opinion

Annihilate Hamas

“Hamas frees two Israeli women as US advises delaying ground war to allow talks on captives,” (modbee.com, Oct. 23)

I am absolutely appalled by the actions of Hamas — barbaric, and terrorism by any definition.

I am also appalled by young college students that have no concept of what is going on. If you are “pro-Palestinian” and anti-Israel, please read on. Israel has no problem with the Palestinian people. In 2005, Israel actually pulled out of Gaza and told the Palestinians to govern themselves. Palestine allowed Hamas to take over.

Hamas is a terrorist organization funded and trained by Iran. Their sole goal is to wipe the Jewish people off the face of the Earth. Israel has been putting up with them for too many years. Hamas is to the Palestinian people what ISIS is to Islam. They will use their own citizens as human shields and then chastise Israel when there are civilian casualties. They need to be totally annihilated. It will be bloody, and, unfortunately, many innocent civilians will be killed. But the world will be a better, safer place once they are gone.

Israel will be safer and the Palestinian people will be safer.

Marty Garber

Modesto

Support HR 3103

“Hamas frees two Israeli women as US advises delaying ground war to allow talks on captives,” (modbee.com, Oct. 23)

House Resolution 3103, “Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act,” is a critical piece of legislation that aims to prevent the potential genocide of Palestinians. This bill seeks to address the unequal legal systems in the West Bank and human rights violations against Palestinians. It includes provisions for oversight and reporting on Israel’s offshore procurement expenditures, and places limitations on U.S. assistance that supports these actions.

By supporting this bill, we can ensure that the U.S. does not indirectly contribute to actions that may be perceived as ethnic cleansing or war crimes. This legislation is a crucial step toward preventing potential genocide and promoting human rights and democratic rights for all. As a concerned citizen, I will be closely monitoring the actions of Sen. Alex Padilla, Sen. Laphonza Butler and Rep. Josh Harder, my representatives on this issue. I urge them to support H.R. 3103 and take a stand against potential genocide and human rights violations.

Lydia Sarraille-Heistuman

Manteca

Always drive sober

“Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office plans DUI checkpoint Friday night,” (modbee.com, Oct. 26)

Even with jolly holiday spirits, danger arises on the roads. Just look at these CHP records: On Fourth of July weekend in 2022, 998 were arrested for driving under the influence, and 44 people were killed on California roads. For Christmas weekend in California last year: 639 were arrested for DUI and there were 25 fatal crashes.

Sober driving is vital. When I was 16 in 1992, I was hit by a drunken driver. I had broken and dislocated bones, I was in a coma for four months and had a traumatic brain injury. My hearing, talking and walking abilities are damaged, I cannot drive and it is difficult to start relationships. Many dreams ended 31 years ago.

Taking Highway 99 to and from a party? Driving buzzed or drunk is foolish. Sober rides are always available. Reminding drinkers to drive sober will never get old. Live my stressful life for three decades and you will see.

Lori Martin

Tracy

Modesto needs a plan

“Update: Modesto council narrowly rejects so-called safe camping sites for homeless people,” (modbee.com, Oct. 21)

The city of Modesto needs a plan from our city council and mayor that addresses the homeless crisis: something that works, and something sooner rather than later (or never). As the plan provided and submitted by three of the council members has been rejected, I ask the mayor and city council to provide us with the plan they will use instead to address this crisis.

We need the “who, what, when, where and how much” plan from our elected officials to address this crisis. When will we receive the plan?

Laura Stokes

Modesto