Urgent foster home appeal for dog with bone cancer

A dog given just a few weeks to live is looking for a foster home where she can "live out her days", an animal charity said.

Zeta, a nine-year-old German Shepherd/Malinois cross, was recently diagnosed with bone cancer, which is "progressing quickly".

The RSPCA, which is currently looking after her, said there was no life-saving treatment available.

The charity is now urgently appealing for a loving foster family for Zeta.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "We are looking for a loving foster home for Zeta where she can relax and enjoy her last few weeks away from kennels.

"Zeta is very sweet and affectionate, she loves lots of fuss and belly rubs."

They said the charity was closely monitoring the situation but Zeta was "currently comfortable and on pain relief".

Zeta can live with children over the age of 16 but must be the only pet in the house, they added.

Anyone who can foster Zeta is asked to contact the RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield branch.

