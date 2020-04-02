BAGHDAD, Iraq, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiacell has announced an urgent initiative to support efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic in Iraq, by allocating 750 million dinars to the Iraqi government and USD 500,000 to the government of the Kurdistan autonomous region.

This initiative by Asiacell comes after the spread of the epidemic in many regions of our beloved country. Asiacell is responding to this crisis by actively supporting and standing with the people of our country in these difficult circumstances. It should be noted that this initiative complements many other initiatives launched by Asiacell since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, including awareness-raising and instructional campaigns, and the distribution of sanitisation materials and basic food supplies to poor families.

At the same time, Asiacell has appealed to the Iraqi people to comply with the instructions of the responsible authorities and to follow to the advice provided, and to stay at home to get through this difficult period. Asiacell has dedicated all of its media channels, human resources and communications technology to these efforts.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr Faruk Mustafa Rasool, Chairman of Asiacell, said: "We have responded to the call for help by contributing 750 million Iraqi dinars to combat this epidemic in our beloved country." He added: "We have also given 500,000 dollars to the government of the Kurdistan region for the same purpose."

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-an-urgent-initiative-to-combat-the-coronavirus-epidemic-in-iraq-asiacell-is-donating-750-million-dinars-to-the-iraqi-government-and-usd-500-000-to-the-government-of-the-kurdistan-autonomous-region-301034312.html

SOURCE Asiacell Telecommunications PJSC