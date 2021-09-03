Urgent need to get more young Canadians vaccinated -public health agency

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations at a Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario
·1 min read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - New modeling shows an "urgent need" to get more young adults in Canada vaccinated in order to reduce the impact of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant, the country's health agency said on Friday.

At the current rate of vaccination, new COVID-19 cases could surge past the peak of Canada's third wave and could exceed hospital capacity within months, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said.

"Updated modeling shows the urgent need to get more 18-39 year olds vaccinated and speed up the overall rate of vaccination to reduce the impact of the Delta-driven resurgence," PHAC said in a presentation.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, Editing by Chris Reese)

