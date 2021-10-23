Urgent plea for help revealed in 911 call after Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting

A plea for immediate assistance was made in the 911 call made after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of Western movie Rust in a mishap Thursday that killed the movie's cinematographer and injured the director.

The script supervisor placed the call, obtained by TMZ, and reported that the team was rehearsing a scene when Baldwin pulled the trigger.

"We have two people accidentally shot on a movie set by a prop gun," she told the operator. "We need help immediately."

The supervisor said the two crew members were doubled over. Someone else then took over the call and said both people were alert and being looked over by a set medic.



A live projectile hit Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer, in the chest and director Joel Souza was struck in the shoulder.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted out and transported to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque where she later died. Souza, 48, is expected to make a full recovery and was released from a separate hospital Thursday.

No charges have been made in connection with the shooting as of Friday evening, though an investigation is underway.

Baldwin, who is listed as an actor for the film, is also co-producing it under his company, El Dorado Pictures, according to ABC News.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted on Friday. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

A search warrant was granted by Magistrate Judge John Rysanek Friday morning, which allowed the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office to gather film, cameras and video, prop weapons, and ammunition, according to the Santa Fe Reporter.

The sheriff's team was also granted permission to gather documentation of ownership of weapons and ammunition, computer equipment used to record and store video, and clothing worn by Baldwin and others at the time of the shooting. They were also allowed to collect cellphones of people present, as well as interior and exterior photographs of the wooden structure on the ranch.

The search warrant affidavit said the assistant director handed the prop gun to Baldwin, shouted "cold gun," which meant there were no rounds in the gun, and that's when Baldwin fired the gun.

The assistant director told investigators that he did not know there was a bullet in the gun when he gave it to Baldwin.

After the incident, Baldwin changed his clothes and went to the sheriff's station to give a statement voluntarily, sources told the Santa Fe Reporter.

The armorer received the prop gun and handled the gun and the spent casing before they were turned over to the detectives.

"This case is still in its preliminary stages of investigation," First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said. “We are assisting the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and have offered our full support to them. At this time, we do not know if charges will be filed. We will look into all facts and evidence of the case with great discretion and have further information at a later time. Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragedy.”

