Police arrest teenage gunman accused of livestreaming shooting spree across Memphis

Tennessee police arrested a teenager on Wednesday evening suspected of shooting multiple people while streaming the violence live on Facebook, concluding a furious multi-state police chase.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest to Fox13.

Earlier in the day, the Memphis Police Department issued an alert about the alleged shootings, naming the suspect as Ezekiel Kelly, 19, and describing him as “ARMED AND DANGEROUS.”

Unconfirmed copies of the alleged shooting videos on social media showed the individual firing a gun in an AutoZone store.

At least three people were injured in the shooting rampage, including a woman at a BP gas station, a man at an AutoZone store, and the driver of a grey Toyota SUV the teen allegedly carjacked.

The shootings caused officials to warn Memphis residents to remain inside.

UPDATE: the suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

The 19-year-old gunman was initially driving an Infiniti then crashed, WMCTV reports, before he allegedly carjacked a woman and stole her Toyota SUV, WREG reports, with witnesses telling the station the woman was shot.

The suspect temporarily drove the stolen Toyota into Arkansas, according to police.

He then reportedly stole another car in nearby Southaven, Mississippi, before returning to Memphis, where local reporters following the chase said it appeared Kelly crashed his car.

A gun was recovered from the car, WMCTV reports, adding that Kelly had an active warrant for first-degree murder.

Kelly suffered injuries during the chase, FOX13 reports.

The Independent has contacted the MPD for more information.

BREAKING: MPD says the 19-year-old active shooter carjacked a woman on Poplar and took her gray Toyota SUV. Witnesses say the woman was shot. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/zvblQFayL3 — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) September 8, 2022

Sports fans watching the minor league Memphis Redbirds play were reportedly locked inside the stadium while police search for the alleged gunman.

The University of Memphis was also on lockdown, though they note “there is no threat currently.”

The city’s Memphis Area Transit Authority shut down public transportation services during the search.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is assisting with the law enforcement response.

Police were picture on local news stationed outside an AutoZone where one of the shootings allegedly took place.

The violence comes the day after officials charged Cleotha Abston with murdering and kidnapping Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis-area school teacher, whose disappearance shocked the city.