Huge search and rescue operation mounted for UK woman who vanished from a yacht moored off the US Virgin Islands

Sleep is tricky: we spend our lives trying to catch it, keep it, and then shake it off. While we've dug into the goods that help us snooze more soundly, waking up is another pickle. Whether it's first thing in the morning or after a midday nap, snapping out of a slumber on-time and feeling refreshed is a rarity. But, we've found a multifaceted home gadget that's engineered to help: the smart alarm clock. Smart technology refers to electronics that use artificial intelligence to increase productivity through customizable preferences — which, in the case of alarm clocks, translates to time-keepers that go above and beyond old-school analog duties. Some use sunrise-imitation to provide a more natural waking process, while others boast Alexa and Google capabilities that help you stay completely connected with your schedule on any given day. Since we can't test out every single genius gadget on the web, we rounded up the top-rated devices paired with helpful customer reviews instead. From ready-to-rise baby nightlights to coffee-making time machines, take a look at some of the best brainy buzzers that the internet has to offer. OCT17 Wooden Alarm Clock With Wireless Charging Station Best For: Setting Multiple AlarmsThis clock looks sleek and simple but is jam-packed with useful functions — voice control, wireless charging, dual powered, and LED display. Most importantly, you can schedule up to three alarms and rearrange them to not set off on the weekends. The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars, 1,515 ratingsEarly Birds Say: "This was a great purchase! The phone charger works like a dream, just set your phone right on top of it, and boom! no more cords hanging everywhere and you always know where your phone is. I also like the noise-activated display. It turns off after about 10 seconds unless a noise activates the screen then the time pops right up. It's not too bright so it won't keep you up at night with too bright of a display. Overall very happy with this clock."Shop Oct17Oct17 Wooden Alarm Clock with Wireless Charging Pad, $, available at AmazonLBELL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm ClockBest For: Waking Up NaturallyBring the great outdoors inside with this sunset alarm clock. It features nature sounds, 20 levels of warm light that change in sync with the hour, and a clock radio.The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars, 7,362 reviewsEarly Birds Say: "I did a lot of research before buying this clock, and I have not been disappointed. The light comes on very gradually, and it does help me feel more refreshed. It's not going to make 4 hours of sleep feel like 8, but there isn't the jolting scare of an alarm clock. There are lots of great sounds and features, and you can adjust the alarm volume, the brightness of the light, and how long the 'sunrise' takes before the alarm goes off. I don't know how it compares to some of the more expensive models, but I can't imagine needing anything more than this has. Highly recommended!"Shop LBELLLBell Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock, $, available at AmazonAmazon Echo DotBest For: Alexa CapabilitiesThe 4th Gen Echo Dot smart speaker now comes with a user-friendly alarm clock. Set your alarm, ask Alexa to play your favorite song, and get your day started. The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars, 46,332 reviews Early Birds Say: "The new Echo Dot 4 is phenomenal. The clock display is easy to read, the sound quality is great, and as always, the setup was a piece of cake through the Alexa app on my iPhone. I highly recommend it if you are wanting one with a clock display. The brightness of the clock is perfect. Easy on the eyes."Shop AmazonAmazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $, available at AmazonLenovo Smart Clock EssentialBest For: Google Capabilities The name doesn't lie, this device is a tech staple and everything you need in a smart clock. Feel free to ask Google a question, call a loved one, set timers, check the weather, and more. If you're looking for a reliable clock that does it all, this intelligent item is the one for you. The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars, 1,042 reviews Early Birds Say: "This is a great little device and I love it. It wakes me in the morning and all I have to do is speak to it in order for the alarm to turn off. It’s convenient when I’m lying in bed and want to know the weather, the score of last night's Bruins game, or current news. The built-in night light really helps at night too. I visited a friend in Las Vegas who had it, and when I returned home I purchased it for myself. Great device, great gift, at a great price. Highly recommend."Shop LenovoLenovo Smart Clock Essential, $, available at Best BuyiHome Bluetooth Dual Alarm Clock with Dual USB ChargingBest For: Staying ConnectedAmbient light, Bluetooth, and dual alarm features have us in awe of this little alarm clock. We also can't forget the two USB ports sitting in the back for easy overnight charging. The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars, 54 reviewsEarly Birds Say: "Love that you can use it for multiple things, it pairs easily, and it can charge other items instead of just taking up a whole outlet! For anyone on the fence, it was worth it!"Shop iHomeiHome Bluetooth Dual Alarm Clock with Dual USB Charging, $, available at Best BuyLittleHippo Ready To Rise Children's Alarm ClockBest For: Getting The Kids UpThis little gadget is ideal for guiding children to sleep and teaching them when it's time to wake up with different colored ambient lighting. But, in my opinion, this alarm clock and its gentle hues would look great on any nightstand regardless of age. Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars, 10,887 reviewsEarly Birds Say: "I ordered two of these for my 2 and 3-year-olds and they LOVE them. I love them, too. They’re so cute. The features are easy to set and use. The sounds are great. The kids love picking their nightlight colors. The nap timer works great. THE CONTROLS LOCK AND ARE ON THE BOTTOM, which is huge because my kids are button-pushers."Shop LittleHippoLittleHippo Mella Ready to Rise Children's Alarm Clock, $, available at AmazonUO Coffee Brewing Alarm ClockBest For: Coffee PeopleThis product took "wake up and smell the coffee" just a tad too seriously, but we're impressed with the dedication. Treat yourself to a fresh cup of joe right when your alarm goes off every morning courtesy of this machine's new wave brewing technology. (There's even a mini-fridge component to store milk and creamer!)The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars, 5 reviewsEarly Birds Say: "Great product and I feel like Michael Scott and his Forman grill, but, with coffee!"Shop Urban OutfittersBarisieur Barisieur Coffee Brewing Alarm Clock, $, available at Urban OutfittersDAROMA Alarm Clock Essential Oil DiffuserBest For: Aromatherapy AlarmsWho knew setting an alarm could be so relaxing? This smart clock quietly disperses an ultrafine mist of essential oils into the air and comes with a soothing night light. For the ultimate spa treatment, connect your phone to the Bluetooth speaker and play some chill tunes. The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars, 129 reviewsEarly Birds Say: "Love this! I keep it next to my bed. The color-change LEDs are perfect to fill a room with a soft glow. The speaker is not surround sound/concert quality but is perfect for playing my Spotify playlists while I read or relax. The mist diffuser is barely noticeable when running but powerful enough to spread essential oils around a large room. The clock LEDs are very bright but I found adding a few layers of opaque scotch tape over them helped dulled it."DAROMA Alarm Clock Essential Oil Diffuser, $, available at Amazon