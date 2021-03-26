WHO urges countries to donate 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poorest

GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) appealed on Friday for countries to donate doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines to help meet vaccination targets for the most vulnerable in 20 poorer countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVAX vaccine facility, run with the GAVI vaccine alliance, needed 10 million doses immediately for health care workers and older people as a stop-gap measure.

So far COVAX has delivered 32 million vaccine doses to 61 countries, but 36 countries still await vaccines to start inoculations, he said.

"COVAX is ready to deliver but we can't deliver vaccines we don't have. Bilateral deals, export bans, vaccine nationalism and vaccine diplomacy have caused distortions in the market with gross inequities in supply and demand," Tedros told a news conference.

"Ten million doses is not much and it's not nearly enough," he said.

Tedros has called for authorities to work together to ensure COVID-19 vaccinations begin everywhere across the world within the first 100 days of 2021, or by April 10.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; writing by Stephanie Nebehay)

