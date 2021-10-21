WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south

FILE PHOTO: The WHO logo is pictured at the WHO building in Geneva
GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) called on Thursday on the world's 20 richest nations, holding a summit next week, to step up donations of COVID-19 doses to the global south where vaccinations lag.

"The @g20org countries must fulfil their dose-sharing commitments immediately," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing.

Gordon Brown, WHO ambassador for global health financing, said that if the world's richest countries cannot mobilise for a vaccine airlift to developing countries, an epidemiological and economic "dereliction of duty will shame us all".

There is still a shortfall of 500 million vaccines to reach WHO's 40% vaccination target in all countries in mid-2022, while 240 million doses are lying unused in the West, Brown said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Sri Kalyani Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

