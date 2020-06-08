WHO urges world not to drop guard as pandemic still growing

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday (June 8) that the situation in Europe is improving but globally it is worsening.

Brazil is now one of the hotspots of the pandemic, with the second highest number of confirmed cases, behind only the United States, and a death toll that last week surpassed Italy's.

After removing cumulative numbers for coronavirus deaths in Brazil from a national website, the Health Ministry sowed further confusion and controversy by releasing two contradictory sets of figures for the latest tally of infection cases and fatalities.