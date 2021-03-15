WHO urges world not to halt vaccinations as AstraZeneca shot divides Europe

Boxes of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen in a fridge in Ronquieres
Stephanie Nebehay and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
·4 min read

By Stephanie Nebehay and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

GENEVA/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The World Health Organization appealed to countries on Monday not to pause vaccination campaigns after two more European nations and one in Asia joined a handful which have suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over safety fears.

Thailand announced plans on Monday to go ahead with the Anglo-Swedish firm's shot but Indonesia said it would wait after Ireland and the Netherlands announced suspensions on Sunday.

Denmark and Norway have reported isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count after the AstraZeneca vaccine. Iceland and Bulgaria had earlier suspended its use while Austria and Italy have stopped using particular batches.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom say they have no concerns.

The WHO said its advisory panel was reviewing reports related to the shot and would release its findings as soon as possible. But it said it was unlikely to change its recommendations, issued last month, for widespread use, including in countries where the South African variant of the virus may reduce its efficacy.

"As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

AstraZeneca's shot was among the first and cheapest to be developed and launched at volume since the coronavirus was first identified in central China at the end of 2019 and is set to be the mainstay of vaccination programmes in much of the developing world. The virus has killed more than 2.7 million people.

Thailand became the first country outside Europe to delay rolling out the vaccine on Friday, when its political leaders were due to have the first shots, but the government said on Monday they would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday.

Indonesia, however, said it would delay administering the shot due to the reports of blood clots among some recipients in Europe and would await a review from the WHO.

The WHO had already said there was no indication the events were caused by the vaccination, a view also expressed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which said the number of reported blood clots was no higher than seen in the general population.

The handful of reported side-effects in Europe have upset vaccination programmes already under pressure over slow rollouts and vaccine scepticism in some countries.

The Netherlands said on Monday it had seen 10 cases of possible noteworthy adverse side-effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine, hours after the government put its vaccination programme on hold following reports of potential side-effects in other countries.

Denmark reported "highly unusual" symptoms in a 60-year-old citizen who died from a blood clot after receiving the vaccine, the same phrase used on Saturday by Norway about three people under the age of 50 it said were being treated in hospital.

"It was an unusual course of illness around the death that made the Danish Medicines Agency react," the agency said in a statement late on Sunday.

AstraZeneca Plc said earlier it had conducted a review covering more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and the UK which had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

POLITICAL ROW

In Germany, the question marks over the vaccine caused a political row, with the leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Soeder, saying the country needed clear guidance from its own experts.

Noting that some other EU countries had stopped using the vaccine, Soeder told a news conference: "That's why there has to be an extra clear statement in Germany: is the vaccine good or bad?"

The health ministry said the country was continuing to use the vaccine according to EMA guidelines.

The reports of potential safety risks are taken seriously and data is examined constantly, a ministry spokesman told Reuters. Further proceedings would be discussed with the European and the national vaccine regulators this week, he said.

Investigations into potential side-effects are complicated as the history of each case and circumstances surrounding a death or illness are examined. The Austrian authorities have said their review of the AstraZeneca batch will take about two weeks.

The EMA has said that as of March 10, a total of 30 cases of blood clotting had been reported among close to 5 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot in the European Economic Area, which links 30 European countries.

The WHO said that as of March 12, more than 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered around the world with no cases of death found to have been caused by any of them.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat in BANKOK and Andreas Rinke and Paul Carrel in BERLIN, Toby Sterling in AMSTERDAM, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in COPENHAGEN and Stanley Widianto in JAKARTA; writing by Philippa Fletcher; editing by Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca Defends Vaccine After More Countries Suspend Its Use Over Blood Clot Concerns

    AstraZeneca has said there is no increased risk of blood clots from its Covid-19 vaccine, as the Netherlands and Ireland joined a fast-growing list of European countries suspending inoculations.

  • Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Ireland became the latest country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, temporarily suspending the shot "out of an abundance of caution" after reports from Norway of serious blood clotting in some recipients there. Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.

  • Oxford professor insists no link between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots as more nations suspend vaccine

    The Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland are the latest countries to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca COVID jab.

  • Fed likely to pen rosier forecasts, but no policy shift expected

    Federal Reserve policymakers are expected this week to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades, with unemployment falling and inflation rising, as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign gathers pace and a $1.9 trillion relief package washes through to households. But investors who expect rosier projections to translate to any change in monetary policy when the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee ends its two-day meeting on Wednesday will likely be disappointed. "The FOMC will not validate market expectations of an earlier and faster liftoff and will reiterate that its policy stance will remain very dovish for the foreseeable future," Cornerstone Macro economist Roberto Perli told clients in a note last week.

  • Republic of Ireland suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over clotting fears

    The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended the move following a review from the Norwegian Medicines Agency showed four new cases of "serious blood clotting in adults" had occurred after the jab.

  • Brand firm takes controlling stake in Toys R Us parent

    A New York-based brand management firm that already owns Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud is taking a controlling stake in the parent company of the iconic Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands. Yehuda Shmidman, co-founder, chairman and CEO at WHP Global, declined to offer the terms of the financial agreement in the deal with Tru Kids Inc., which closed on Friday. Tru Kids was formed in January 2019 when it acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during its liquidation in 2018.

  • Hearing set on effort to dismiss youth center abuse lawsuit

    A judge will hear arguments next week on whether to dismiss a lawsuit alleging decades of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center. Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu appears to be distancing himself from the state’s strategy in the civil case. The March 25 hearing will be the first in the case that was filed more than a year ago on behalf of three dozen men and women who say they were physically or sexually abused as children at the Youth Development Center in Manchester.

  • Going to college over Zoom is exhausting. It's worse in a 16-hour time difference: 'I feel like a vampire'

    Stuck overseas, thousands of students are taking classes into the wee hours of the night, desperate to keep up with their classmates.

  • Facebook found that a vast amount of its anti-vaxx content comes from a hard core of only 111 accounts

    Facebook in a report claimed to have identified the most influential anti-vaxx accounts, but it's unclear what it will do about it.

  • Secret Portugal: 12 hidden gems to discover this summer

    Portugal is set to come off the red list today, meaning those returning from the country no longer have to endure a £1,750-per-person hotel quarantine. While travel for holiday purposes is still banned, the news means that getting to Portugal this summer is looking far more likely. The Portuguese government hopes to reopen borders from mid-May to Britons who have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19, while the UK ban on international travel should be lifted on May 17 at the earliest. All in all, it's looking bright for those wanting to visit the land of pastéis de nata and mesmeric tiles this summer. Even if vaccinated, or Covid-negative, many will still be keen to visit more unknown areas – this is an excellent choice both for the lack of crowds and because these spots are some of Portugal's most authentic. Outside the big hitters of Lisbon, Porto and the Algarve lie towns bisected by rivers, medieval cities, and rural foothills where artisanal cheeses have been produced for generations. Below, we have selected the best of the country’s undiscovered cultural attractions, coastal escapes and rural gems. Culture Tomar Founded in the 12th century by the first Grand Master of the Order of Templars in Portugal, this charming town is dominated by its castle. This contains the Convent of Christ, which has at its core the 12th-century Charola, the Templar’s oratory. There is an attractive and bustling shopping street, Rua Serpa Pinto, which leads to the main square. Every four years the spectacular Festa dos Tabuleiros (or ‘Festival of the Trays’, a celebration with pagan origins) is held here, during which girls in white carry towering platters of bread and flowers on their heads. Nearest airport: Lisbon Base yourself at: Areias do Seixo

  • A secret presentation from Walmart said 'we fail our customers today.' Here's its plan to fight back in the war against Amazon.

    The largest retailer is grappling with how to improve its online-shopping experience at a time when ordering online has never been more critical.

  • Princeton professor: Students 'forbidden' to express their beliefs in class

    Professor Robert George defends free speech in education amid pressure to conform to woke ideology.

  • 2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

    More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

  • British tabloids and their "invisible contract" with the royals

    This week's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shone a light on the ways London's tabloid newspapers have come to box the royal family into "a trapping environment."

  • Transit Got $30 Billion in Stimulus Aid. What Does That Mean for Riders?

    NEW YORK — For nearly a year, public transportation systems across the country have teetered on the edge of a financial cliff as the pandemic starved transit agencies of riders and revenues and threatened to decimate service. But those systems, and the people who rely on them, have been pulled from their worst crisis in decades by President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which includes $30.5 billion for transit agencies — the largest single infusion of federal aid public transportation has ever received. Transit leaders from New York City to Washington to San Francisco quickly announced that they would shelve plans for deep service cuts and restore some train and bus service. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times New York City’s transit agency said that it would begin ramping up service on its commuter rail lines; Washington said that it would keep open nearly two dozen stations that it had considered closing next year; and Amtrak announced it would restore daily service on 12 of its 15 long-distance routes. “Congress has once again stepped up to address the needs of Metro and the regional transit systems that will be critical to our region’s economic recovery,” said Paul C. Smedberg, chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The large infusion of funds reflects a concerted push under Biden, who is both a rider and a strong supporter of Amtrak, to revitalize the country’s transportation systems, many of which faced shaky finances and crumbling infrastructure before the pandemic hit. “Transit agencies have taken an enormous hit to revenue,” Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, said in a statement Friday. “To maintain their routes — and their employees — they need this federal relief.’’ The next big piece of legislation Biden will try to push through Congress, a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure spending plan, is also likely to include support for public transit, though the details have not been hammered out. In New York, home to the largest public transportation network in North America, the transit bailout is critical to the region’s economic recovery, which depends on trains and buses to carry riders to businesses, like theaters, stores and restaurants, that have been crippled by the pandemic. “The mortal threat to transit agencies basically comes to an end with the passage of this bill,” said Ben Fried, a spokesman for TransitCenter, an advocacy group. “There is still a lot of risk and uncertainty down the line, but it is not going to be on the same massive scale that we were talking about as recently as a month or two ago.” Still, transportation experts warn that while the federal aid offers transit agencies some immediate respite, the stable revenue sources the agencies tend to rely on — state and local subsidies along with fares — will likely remain suppressed for years to come. State and local governments are facing their own economic challenges, while ridership will likely not rebound to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon as many employers continue to allow remote work. Nationwide ridership has plateaued at about 40% in recent months, according to the American Public Transportation Association, a lobbying group. Last year transportation agencies received a total of $39 billion from the first two stimulus packages, which helped keep trains and buses running after revenues plummeted and officials scrambled to provide service needed to carry essential workers. But facing huge deficits in the years to come, many agencies drafted doomsday plans to balance their books. In Washington, transit officials proposed plans to shut down up to 22 of the system’s 91 stations, cut nearly half its bus lines, and close stations two hours early each night in 2022. The transit agency in Los Angeles extended a 20% service cut on buses and rail lines that had been imposed in April as a temporary measure. Both cities have now scrapped those cuts. Another major city, Boston, said it might revisit plans to cut commuter rail service by 11%, end weekend service on seven commuter rail lines and suspend nine bus routes. With lawmakers in a rush to distribute emergency aid last spring, the first federal stimulus package provided funds to transit agencies in ways that resulted in less support for larger systems than for smaller agencies, transit experts said. Biden’s plan, known as the American Rescue Plan, distributed funds according to a formula that took into account the size of an agency’s budget, directing more money to larger cities, which have borne the brunt of the pandemic. With Washington not likely to be as willing to provide major sums of money once the pandemic subsides, transportation experts say transit agencies must walk a fine line, ramping up service to lure back riders while finding savings by adjusting train and bus schedules for new commuting patterns. “The federal aid gives them three years to restructure their operations to be more efficient,” said Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, a financial watchdog. “If they don’t use this time to do that, they are going to be back to where they started, which is not having enough money to run the system because it’s too expensive.” In New York, transit officials said that the latest infusion of federal aid will allow them to bring back some service on the Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Rail Road, which suffered higher ridership losses than the subway or buses. After receiving a second infusion of federal aid in January, officials also scrapped plans last month to slash subway service by 40% and revived parts of an ambitious plan to modernize the aging system that had been suspended last year. The transit agency has received a total of $14 billion in federal aid, including around $6 billion from Biden’s plan. The transit agency has also restored two hours of overnight service, after closing the subway from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. last spring for deep cleaning. Transit officials have not yet said when the system, which now closes from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., will return to round-the-clock service. “There is 100% certainty that we are bringing back 24-hour subway service. Period. Full stop,” said Patrick J. Foye, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city’s subway, buses and two commuter rail lines. But the agency — which endured the biggest financial losses of any system in the country — still faces a $1.5 billion operating shortfall through 2024 and a commuting culture that may look far different even after the pandemic ends. Major employers in the city expect that over half of office employees will continue to work remotely at least part of the time in the coming years, according to a survey released recently by the Partnership for New York City, an influential business group. “The standardized 9-5 commute into a central business district, that pattern, has been broken,” said Kathryn Wylde, president of the partnership. Transit officials have already begun tinkering with schedules to fit new ridership patterns, like adding trains during rush hours that now begin earlier in the morning and afternoon, a reflection of the work schedules of essential workers who compose the bulk of current ridership. Subway ridership has remained at around 30% of pre-pandemic levels in recent months, while bus ridership is around 40% of usual. On the Long Island Rail Road, the MTA has replaced some express service, which caters to suburban white-collar office workers, with more local trains that service riders who live near stations usually bypassed by express routes. The agency is also exploring new fare structures aimed at office workers who will not return to offices five days a week and may not want to buy monthly passes, according to Foye. Tsamchoe Dolma, 53, who lives in Bayside, Queens, and uses the Long Island Rail Road to reach her job as a nanny in Stamford, Connecticut, said she has commuted by bus in the past because it is cheaper, but prefers the comfort of train cars. Standing on a platform in Flushing, Queens, on a recent afternoon, she said she was thrilled that the Long Island Rail Road would discontinue service cuts — which she says has led to increased crowding — and that her line would provide more local service. Her station is on a local stop and to get home she usually has to take an express train past her stop and then double back. “I want to save the time,” she said. Still, the ability of the MTA and other transit agencies to improve service and attract more riders will depend on restarting plans put on hold during the pandemic to modernize aging rail networks that are prone to breakdowns and delays. New York transit officials recently announced that they would commit at least $6.2 billion to upgrades this year in an effort to jump-start the MTA’s comprehensive effort to overhaul the century-old system. The latest round of federal aid could raise that commitment to as much as $10 billion, transit officials say. The MTA plans to move forward with track work critical to avoiding breakdowns and adding elevators to at least nine stations to make them accessible. The agency also plans to upgrade signals on lines that have retained the most riders during the pandemic. Democratic leaders have signaled that transit agencies should expect aid tailored to capital projects in an infrastructure aid package Biden plans to tackle next, including the $11.3 billion project to build new rail tunnels under the Hudson River known as Gateway. “I’m going to make sure mass transit gets a good and fair amount of those capital improvements,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate majority leader who played a critical role in securing financing for transit agencies during stimulus negotiations. “This is vital to New York’s recovery. We could not exist as a city without mass transit.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • An appreciation of Drew Brees, the retired Saints QB who Panthers fans loved to hate

    Drew Brees, who beat the Panthers more times than any other QB, has retired after 20 years in the NFL.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Trump said Meghan Markle was 'no good' following bombshell Oprah interview, says former adviser

    Donald Trump said: "She's no good, and now everybody's seeing it," according to his former advisor Stephen Miller.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.