Urine, feces biohazards and an unlicensed recovery center at a Miami-Dade home, cops say

Patients and an employee inside a Goulds home — and blood, urine and feces-soaked bed pads and adult diapers outside of it — led to the arrest of the woman who lives there, Miami-Dade police said.

That’s the agency that arrested Traci Strader last week and accused her of running an illegal recovery center for cosmetic surgery patients. The official charges are felony littering, felony hazardous waste violation, failure to track biomedical waste and creating nuisances injurious to health and 16 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license.

Strader 47, posted $8,000 bond. She’s scheduled to formally appear in court to hear the charges on March 9. Online court records say she’s represented by Ryan Suchan of the Miami-Dade public defender’s office. The Miami-Dade state attorney’s office intake and trial prosecutor assigned is Michael Sartoian of the Organized Crime Unit.

Illegally working from home?

The arrest report says Strader lives at 21986 SW 131st Pl., a 2,100-square-foot home she rents from Cerberus SFR Holdings, an arm of private equity company Cerberus Capital Management. Cerberus acquired the home in the Estate Mansions subdivision in March 2018 for $100 from Coral Gables’ company Maynada Blue, which dissolved later that month.

A search of the Agency for Health Care Administration shows no license for an assisted living facility or any facility at this address. A search of the Florida Department of Health’s license website shows no medical professional license for “Traci Strader.”

Miami-Dade police hit the house last Tuesday with a search warrant, expecting to find a “post-cosmetic surgery, unlicensed assisted living facility” in the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house. What they found, an arrest report said, was four patients and an employee.

The employee identified a photo of Strader as her boss. The patients said people who worked there and Strader helped them with bathing, dressing, eating, taking medication, tending to personal hygiene and going to the bathroom.

Outside, in green Miami-Dade County trash bins, police say they found “large quantities of plastics and cloth” such as bed pads, adult diapers, bandages and medical absorbent pads in regular black trash bags. A medical facility, which will have such waste in volume, is supposed to use biohazard waste bins and have them disposed of by an authorized biohazard waste company.

“The aforementioned contaminated objects were saturated with human fecal matter, blood and urine...” an arrest report said.