UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) shareholders have endured a 73% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. To wit, the share price sky-dived 73% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because UroGen Pharma made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, UroGen Pharma grew revenue at 117% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 20% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, UroGen Pharma shareholders did even worse, losing 45%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand UroGen Pharma better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for UroGen Pharma (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

