Urologist discusses common health issue

Sep. 28—Dr. Ralph Duckett, a urologist at UNC Surgical Specialists in Lenoir, shared information about a common health issue during a recent educational session at Quest4Life Wellness Center.

Duckett talked about urinary incontinence during the event that drew people from the community and UNC Health Caldwell employees.

He shared information about the different types of urinary incontinence, causes and treatment options. Even though the health condition can make discussion uncomfortable, incontinence is very common with one quarter to one third of Americans experiencing symptoms that result in urgency, frequency or leaking.

Duckett held the educational session to help increase awareness about the common condition.

"If you are having leakage or incontinence, there are things that can be done ... (that can be simple)," Duckett said. "They're not always surgical."

Each person's situation may be different but the end goal is the same, he said. Duckett's goal is to help people be happy and achieve a great quality of life.

To talk with a medical professional about urinary incontinence or another urologic or reproductive issue, UNC Surgical Specialists can be reached at 828-757-6431 for anyone interested in making an appointment.

