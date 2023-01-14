Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.'s (NYSE:UBA) Stock Financial Prospects Look Bleak: Should Shareholders Be Prepared For A Share Price Correction?

Urstadt Biddle Properties' (NYSE:UBA) stock up by 9.4% over the past three months. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Urstadt Biddle Properties' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Urstadt Biddle Properties is:

6.8% = US$43m ÷ US$636m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Urstadt Biddle Properties' Earnings Growth And 6.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Urstadt Biddle Properties' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.9%. Still, Urstadt Biddle Properties has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

We then compared Urstadt Biddle Properties' net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 12% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Urstadt Biddle Properties fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Urstadt Biddle Properties Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 91% (or a retention ratio of 9.1%). However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Accordingly, this suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of the high payout.

Additionally, Urstadt Biddle Properties has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, Urstadt Biddle Properties' performance is quite a big let-down. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

