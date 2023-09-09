Ursula von der Leyen accused of vendetta against wolves over death of favourite pony

Ursula Von Der Leyen's pony, Dolly, was attacked and killed by a wolf in Germany - Instagram

Ursula von der Leyen has been accused of waging a personal vendetta against Europe’s wolves after one killed the European Commission president’s beloved pony.

Earlier this week, the commission said it could relax protections for wolves as it launched a review of EU conservation laws for a species, which has seen its numbers rebound across Europe.

Mrs von der Leyen, the German centre-Right politician, said: “The concentration of wolf packs in some European regions has become a real danger for livestock and potentially also for humans.”

To her critics, Mrs von der Leyen’s motivation in announcing “a new phase” in the approach to wolves is revenge for the death of her 30-year-old pony, Dolly.

Dutch MP Leonie Vestering said: “Are we going to allow Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to abuse her power for a personal payback because one of her ponies fell victim to the wolf?”

‘Exterminated by hunting’

“If the wolf is no longer protected, there is a good chance that it will be exterminated by hunting, as it was in the 19th century,” the Party for the Animals politician said during a parliamentary debate in the Netherlands.

Mrs von der Leyen, a keen equestrian and mother of seven, said her whole family was “horribly distressed” after a wolf killed Dolly at her home in Lower Saxony in Germany in the early hours of Sept 1 last year.

The culprit was identified through DNA evidence as a wolf known as GW950m.

A permit to kill the animal was issued but it expired before the wolf could be hunted down and it remains at large.

The commission, which had previously rebuffed calls to water down protections for wolves, has previously denied Mrs von der Leyen is on a mission to avenge Dolly.

‘Under pressure to outlaw killing’

The president has been under pressure from a powerful agricultural lobby and her fellow CDU politicians in Germany to relax rules which outlaw almost all forms of killing or catching wild wolves.

The issue has become totemic for Europe’s centre-Right ahead of next year’s European Parliament elections, where EU green rules have become an early battleground.

European farmers say rising wolf populations are threatening their livestock and livelihoods, with numbers at about 21,500, up from 16,000 in 2016.

Environmentalists argue wolves are still under threat from the loss of their habitats and poaching.

Brussels has called on local authorities to make use of exceptions allowing the culling of wolves when justified, while it collects data on populations before considering changes to EU legislation.

