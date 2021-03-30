Ursula von der Leyen refused to add her name to world leaders' pandemic plea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Crisp
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - &#xa0;Anadolu
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - Anadolu
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..

Divisions over the EU’s vaccination crisis have been laid bare after Ursula von der Leyen refused to sign up to a call by more than 20 world leaders for a new global pandemics plan.

The European Commission president’s name was notably absent from the list of signatories backing calls for an international treaty. The list included EU leaders such as Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, and Charles Michel, the European Council president, as well as Boris Johnson.

Other leaders of EU countries, including Mario Draghi of Italy, Pedro Sanchez of Spain, Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, as well as the leaders of Greece, Romania and Portugal, put their names to the call to prevent “isolationism and nationalism” when facing pandemics.

“Indeed the Commission was informed of the op-ed and the scope of the Treaty on Pandemics but chose not to co-sign,” an EU official said.

Mrs von der Leyen’s snub to the call for “universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines,” and a global settlement similar to that forged after the Second World War will raise fears she intends to pursue a hardline stance on vaccine export bans.

Vaccine Nationalism
Vaccine Nationalism

The Telegraph understands that Mrs von der Leyen was given more than one opportunity to back the pandemic plan.

Sources in Brussels said that the joint statement would have been a very positive sign for resolving the row between the UK and EU over vaccine supplies - had Mrs von der Leyen signed. Negotiations between the UK and Brussels continue this week.

The commission is locked in a bitter dispute with AstraZeneca after the company announced shortfalls in supplies to the bloc. AstraZeneca has committed to deliveries of just 70m doses instead of the promised 180m for the second quarter, which follows delays in the first quarter.

The UK is the main target for these bans because of the ongoing dispute with Brussels over supplies from the two British AstraZeneca factories and the company’s Halix plant in the Netherlands. The commission has threatened to block exports from Halix to the UK, unless the UK drops its first refusal on supplies from ther UK factories to the bloc.

The commission did not confirm or deny that Mrs von der Leyen was given the chance to sign up to the opinion piece.

EU sources suggested Mrs von der Leyen may have refused to sign because she felt the international treaty would overshadow her plans for a Global Health Summit in Rome on May 21.

“Let me emphasise that there is strong cooperation going on between the president and the president of the European Council on future pandemic preparedness,” the commission’s deputy chief spokeswoman said.

Last week EU leaders stopped short of giving Mrs von der Leyen their explicit backing for new European Commission rules allowing Brussels to target countries, like the UK, with higher vaccination rates and low vaccine exports to the EU with bans.

Summit hardliners such as France’s Mr Macron, Mr Draghi and Mr Sanchez, who supported Mrs von der Leyen at Thursday’s European Council, signed the opinion piece, exacerbating the impression of an isolated commission president.

Mr Michel spoke to Mr Johnson last week in a call that was credited as ensuring the UK ultimately supported the move for a new treaty.

Before the summit, Mrs von der Leyen had warned that all options were on the table, including the triggering of Article 122, which would have empowered Brussels to impose bans, seize factories and waive intellectual property and patent rules.

The commission today said that it could still consider the use of the wartime clause, if the new vaccine export rules did not speed up deliveries of jabs to the EU.

Recommended Stories

  • World leaders call for international pandemic treaty

    More than 20 heads of government and global agencies on Tuesday called for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness that they say will protect future generations. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leaders, including Boris Johnson of Britain, Mario Draghi of Italy and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, called for “a renewed collective commitment” to reinforce the world’s pandemic preparedness and response systems, that would be rooted in the U.N. health agency’s constitution. “We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the authors wrote in a commentary that was published Tuesday.

  • Myanmar coup: The 'fallen stars' from the deadliest day

    A market trader, a Covid volunteer and children are among more than 100 people reported killed.

  • Leader of Merkel's party vows to boost German voters' trust

    The new leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party pledged Tuesday to restore voters' confidence after discontent over Germany's pandemic management and a scandal over lawmakers enriching themselves in mask-procurement deals led to a sharp drop in its approval ratings. Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany's most populous state, won the leadership of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union in January. This month, the CDU suffered bad losses in two state elections, while national polls have shown the Union giving up gains it made on the strength of Merkel's management of the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Mosque leaders ask protesters to step back after school takes action in Prophet Mohammed row

    Mosque leaders in Batley have encouraged would-be protesters to back down from continued demonstrations outside a school at the centre of a row over the showing of a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. Last week Batley Grammar School suspended a teacher who showed pupils the image, which parents said had been taken from the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, as part of a Religious Studies class. The teacher has apologised after showing students the cartoon, and head teacher Gary Kibble said the image was “totally inappropriate”. The teacher has been suspended pending an independent formal investigation. Some protesters had vowed to keep gathering outside the school until the teacher was sacked. But some local mosque leaders told the Telegraph that following conversations between parents, the teacher and the school they were encouraging would-be protesters to stay away. The school’s half term holiday begins tomorrow which has dissuaded some protesters. Some local mosque leaders said they have been sending messages to the local Muslim community discouraging them from taking part in the protests following the school’s announcement that it would launch a formal investigation into the incident. Akooji Badat, chairman of Snowdon Mosque, said: “We’re working together with the parents and the teacher, and the school have been kind to all the sectors by suspending the teacher so there’s no real cause for a peaceful protest outside the school. The school has done its job and cooperated well with us.” A petition set up by a student at the school in support of the teacher has attracted more than 50,000 signatures. Around 50 protesters gathered outside the school last week and more than 20,000 people have signed a rival petition calling for the teacher to be sacked. A protester read out a statement outside of the school on Friday, in which he said: "The teachers have breached the position of trust and failed their duty of safeguarding, and this issue must be addressed as a matter of urgency. "We do not accept that the school has taken this issue seriously, given that it's taken them four days to merely suspend only one of the teachers involved." In a statement issued on Thursday, the school said: "The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate resource in a recent religious studies lesson. The member of staff has also given their most sincere apologies. "We have immediately withdrawn teaching on this part of the course and we are reviewing how we go forward with the support of all the communities represented in our school. "It is important for children to learn about faith and beliefs, but this must be done in a sensitive way. "The member of staff has been suspended pending an independent formal investigation. "The school is working closely with the governing board and community leaders to help resolve the situation." Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: "I was disturbed to see scenes of people protesting outside the school - that is not right. "We shouldn't have teachers, members of staff of schools feeling intimidated, and the reports that a teacher may even be in hiding is very disturbing. "That is not a road we want to go down in this country, so I would strongly urge people who are concerned about this issue not to do that."

  • Labour rejects Tory tactical voting plan to thwart Alex Salmond's independence 'super-majority'

    Labour's new Scottish leader has refused to sign up to any pact with the other Unionist parties to thwart Alex Salmond's aim of delivering a "super-majority" for independence in the Scottish Parliament election. Anas Sarwar dismissed as a "game" a Tory proposal that the best-placed pro-UK candidate in each constituency be given a clear run to defeat the SNP, with the other Unionist parties standing down their candidates. Mr Sarwar attacked Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, for "playing games at a time of national emergency" and said Mr Salmond's new Alba Party is "not a serious attempt to reframe our political debate around the constitution". Referring to the furious war between Mr Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, he claimed Alba was instead "an attempt to settle scores, to seek revenge and about individual people's egos." But the Scottish Tories accused him of underestimating the threat posed to the Union by Mr Salmond's new party and said it was "hugely disappointing" to see him reject the plan.

  • Flat-faced dogs at risk of blindness because overbreeding means their eyes don't fully close

    Fashionable flat-faced dogs like pugs and French bulldogs may be all the rage among dog lovers, but vets have warned that over-breeding is causing them to go blind, with many not even able to close their eyes. Over-breeding is leading to changes in the dogs’ skull shape, making their eyes bulge, and leaving the surface too exposed. This is causing trauma, ulcers and erosion of the eyeball, leading to vision loss, the researchers said. Many have a condition called macroblepharon , which is an abnormally large opening of the eyelids. This, combined with the way their eyes stick out, often renders them impossible to close. "As these breeds grow in popularity, veterinary hospital teams are treating more and more dogs of brachycephalic [flat-faced] breeds with a wide variety of problems caused by breeding for a characteristic short-nosed flat-face," the vets said, whose research was published in the Irish Veterinary Journal. For their study, they examined a range of flat-faced breeds, ranging in age from just a few months to aged 16. The breeds, which had been brought to two vet school clinics suffering with eye issues, were French bulldogs, Shih-Tzus, Pugs, English Bulldogs, Boxers, Pekingese and Boston Terriers. Of the 93 dogs studied, nearly half had macroblepharon. The French bulldogs - which, according to Kennel Club figures are the UK's second favourite dog - were the worst affected by this condition. Entropion - where the eyelid turns inwards so that the eyelashes rub the eyeball - was found in 20 of the dogs, with pugs particularly afflicted. Ulcers on the eyeball's surface - the cornea - were found in 41 of the pets, and five had them in both eyes, the vets from the University of Lisbon and University of Leipzig discovered. Corneal pigmentation affected 33 of the dogs, with pugs suffering the most. Vision loss occurs as the blackish brown pigment progressively clouds the cornea. Corneal fibrosis, or scarring, affected 23 dogs. Shih Tzus and French Bulldogs were the breeds most likely to have these issues. "The number of these patients is increasing in small animal practices," said the researchers. "Their personalities, wrinkly faces and appealing large eyes have turned them into popular pets. "This popularity is thought to exist because humans find the large and round eyes, as well as the round face very appealing." Their study, the vets said, has "highlighted the importance of responsible breeding, early diagnosis and regular ophthalmic check-ups to correctly diagnose, treat and if possible prevent situations of irreversible blindness in these patients". As well as eye problems, these breeds commonly suffer from breathing issues - a condition known as Brachycephalic Airway Obstructive Syndrome.

  • U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions

    A U.S. religious-rights official said she was "flattered" to be the target of Chinese government sanctions stemming from a dispute between the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has described as genocide. The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two Americans and a Canadian lawmaker, which followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities China's western region of Xinjiang. Beijing sanctioned the chair and vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, banning them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

  • 3 Growth Stocks on My Buy List If the Nasdaq Crashes

    You may not like what I'm about to say, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) might be on the verge of a crash. After more than doubling from its coronavirus pandemic bear market low, the Nasdaq moved back into correction territory last week (a decline of at least 10% from a recent high). For instance, the Nasdaq 100 -- a measure of the 100 largest non-financial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- ended 2020 with a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio of more than 55.

  • Dogs reunited with owners

    A deaf and blind dog instantly recognized his owner when he was returned to him. Also, 10-year-old Tyler reunited with his dog, Bruiser, who went missing for two months in Sebring, Florida.

  • Your 'Model Minority' is Speaking Now, America Needs to Listen

    “I hope you’re not from China,” one patient tells me. As an Asian-American physician at the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, I have received multiple comments like this one. Over this year, I have attempted to reconcile these experiences with the hardships other Asian-Americans have faced.

  • Man makes anti-Asian statement, assaults woman inside subway walkway

    The 37-year-old woman told police the man followed her as she was transferring between subway trains.

  • ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Disney Plus Series Adds 10 to Cast, Including O’Shea Jackson Jr, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani

    The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series at Disney Plus is preparing to begin production, with the series also adding several new cast members. Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie have all joined series lead Ewan McGregor, who will reprise the role […]

  • Italy's prime minister got the AstraZeneca vaccine, a shot Europe is struggling to persuade people to get

    Mario Draghi and his wife, both 73, were given their first shot of AstraZeneca's jab on Tuesday after its use was resumed in Italy.

  • Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

    The focus on quarterbacks in this year’s draft could allow a strong player to be available for the Panthers at No. 8.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will focus on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it can to provide any surplus shots to other countries such as its close neighbour Ireland, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. However, Britain has found itself involved in a public spat with the European Union, where the vaccination programme has been much slower, over the supply of doses. "I think our focus has to be to try and keep Britain safe, we want to work cooperatively as well with other countries but the main priority is to get the vaccine rollout," Kwarteng told Sky News.

  • RJ Nembhard declares for the NBA Draft, but he could still return to TCU

    Nembhard was the Frogs’ leading scorer last season.

  • USC has twice as many ranked graduate programs as Clemson, per US News & World Report

    USC’s international business school stays No. 1 worldwide, per US News & World Report

  • Border crisis 'is completely out of control': Former Border Patrol official

    Jeff Self, former acting chief of Border Patrol in Tucson, weighs in on the crisis at the southern border.

  • UNC football pro day another step in the right direction

    Tar Heels players, and the program, gain national spotlight for upcoming NFL draft