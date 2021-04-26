‘Sofagate’ wouldn’t have happened if I was a man, says Ursula von der Leyen

James Crisp
·3 min read
&#xa0;Mrs von der Leyen&#xa0; - Thierry Monasse/Getty Images Europe
Ursula von der Leyen humiliated Charles Michel on Monday in revenge for the European Council president’s part in the sexist “sofagate” scandal that embarrassed her on a diplomatic visit to Turkey.

She was forced to sit on a sofa after Mr Michel took one of the only two chairs provided for the meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in April.

Video footage of an uncomfortable Mrs von der Leyen, the first woman to lead the European Commission, standing before the two seated men went viral and fuelled talk of a rift between the leaders of the two EU institutions.

“I felt hurt and I felt, I felt alone, as a woman and as a European,” Mrs von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Monday after Mr Michel apologised to MEPs.

She dismissed Mr Michel’s excuse that sofagate was a “protocol incident”, as the simmering briefing war between the two EU presidents erupted in the Brussels' seat of the parliament.

“I am the first woman to be president of the European Commission. I am the president of the European Commission. And this is how I expected to be treated when visiting Turkey,” she said.

“I cannot find any justification for how I was treated in the European treaties. So, I have to conclude that it happened because I am a woman. Would this have happened if I had worn a suit and a tie?” she said.

“It is not about seating arrangements or protocol. This goes to the core of who we are […] and this shows how far we still have to go before women are treated as equals, always and everywhere.”

Mr Michel told MEPs the council protocol team did not have access to the room before the meeting was held and that the Commission did not send a protocol team in advance.

The former prime minister of Belgium said: “On the protocol incident, on a number of occasions, I have expressed my regret, publicly, for the situation that was created. My apologies to the Commission, and all those who felt offended.”

Mr Michel said he heard the criticism of his conduct “but at that time, and without the hindsight we all have today. I decided not to react further, so as not to create a political incident that I thought would be still more serious and would risk ruining months of political and diplomatic groundwork”.

He added: “I understand the images will have offended many women, and I would like to reaffirm my total full and absolute commitment to support women and gender equality.”

The meeting was held shortly after Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul convention to fight violence against women. Senior Turkish politicians claimed the seating arrangements were made in agreement with the EU.

Mrs von der Leyen, who appointed the first gender balanced team of EU commissioners in history, said there were cameras in the meeting room when she arrived, which captured her discomfort.

“Thanks to them, the short video of my arrival immediately went viral, and caused headlines around the world. There was no need for subtitles. There was no need for translations, the images spoke for themselves,” she said.

She added: “I am the president of an institution which is highly respected all around the world, and even more important, as a leader, I can speak up and make myself heard. But what about the millions of women who cannot?”

