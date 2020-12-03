URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at November 30, 2020

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE
Paris, Amsterdam, December 3, 2020

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at November 30, 2020

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date

Total number of shares in the capital

Total number of voting rights

30/11/2020

138,472,385

138,472,385

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €692,361,925
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

