A US$1.1b market cap addition is just what US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insiders like to see after purchasing stock worth US$1.7m

Insiders who bought US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$1.1b as a result of the stock's 17% gain over the same period. In other words, the original US$1.7m purchase is now worth US$1.8m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

US Foods Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Robert Dutkowsky for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$32.91 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$34.32 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for US Foods Holding share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 51.04k shares for US$1.7m. But they sold 51.40k shares for US$1.7m. In total, US Foods Holding insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of US Foods Holding

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.6% of US Foods Holding shares, worth about US$43m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At US Foods Holding Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in US Foods Holding and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing US Foods Holding. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for US Foods Holding you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

