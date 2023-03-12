US$1.50: That's What Analysts Think Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares plunged 30% in the week since its latest annual results, closing yesterday at US$0.71. Katapult Holdings reported revenues of US$212m, in line with expectations, but it unfortunately also reported (statutory) losses of US$0.39 per share, which were slightly larger than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Katapult Holdings' twin analysts is for revenues of US$222.9m in 2023, which would reflect a modest 5.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 3.5% to US$0.37 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$201.9m and US$0.16 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share numbers to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

Spiting the revenue upgrading, the average price target fell 40% to US$1.50, clearly signalling that higher forecast losses are a valuation concern.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Katapult Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 5.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 10% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Katapult Holdings.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Katapult Holdings' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Katapult Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

