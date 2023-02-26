US$10.05: That's What Analysts Think CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

There's been a notable change in appetite for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 19% to US$6.59. The results look positive overall; while revenues of US$135m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 5.2% smaller than expected, with CS Disco losing US$1.20 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering CS Disco are now predicting revenues of US$139.3m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a modest 3.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 9.9% to US$1.07 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$155.5m and losses of US$1.22 per share in 2023. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The analysts have cut their price target 9.5% to US$10.05per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CS Disco at US$15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CS Disco's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that CS Disco's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.0% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 33% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that CS Disco is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of CS Disco's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple CS Disco analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for CS Disco that you need to take into consideration.

