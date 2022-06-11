At US$10.17, Is El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Worth Looking At Closely?

While El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$13.16 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$10.03. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether El Pollo Loco Holdings' current trading price of US$10.17 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at El Pollo Loco Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is El Pollo Loco Holdings worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.71x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.69x, which means if you buy El Pollo Loco Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that El Pollo Loco Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because El Pollo Loco Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from El Pollo Loco Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -4.6% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for El Pollo Loco Holdings. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, LOCO appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on LOCO, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LOCO for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on LOCO should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of El Pollo Loco Holdings.

