US 10-Year Yield Rises to 3.5% for First Time Since 2011

Marcus Wong and Michael MacKenzie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The 10-year Treasury yield rose above 3.50% for the first time since 2011, with the bond market extending its bearish run ahead of another jumbo rate hike expected this week by the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 10-year yield jumped as much as 6.6 basis points to 3.516%, breaking above a psychological level that held in mid-June. Selling pressure was focused more on the policy sensitive two-year note, with the benchmark rising as much as 7.5 basis points to 3.94%, marking a fresh high since October 2007.

Traders have wagered that another three-quarter point hike at this week’s Fed review is largely a done deal. Talk has emerged of a 100-basis point move to rein in price pressures that have shown little signs of easing even after the recent round of rate increases.

The cash market was closed overnight as the UK observed a day of mourning for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

READ: ‘Wrong-Footed’ Traders Confront Prospect of Even Bigger Fed Hike

Investors are also driving up expectations for just how high the US central bank might ultimately push policy rates early in 2023, with OIS contracts for March indicating a peak level of 4.47%.

Still, concerns are growing that the economy may slip into a recession and prompt policy makers to cut rates next year. That’s illustrated by inversions between short and long-dated Treasury yields that are the deepest since 2000. The two-year yield is 0.42 percentage point above the 10-year, and around 0.37 percentage point higher than the 30-year bond.

The yield on five-year inflation-protected Treasury debt rose to the highest since 2009 Monday, underscoring the impact of Federal Reserve rate increases on financial conditions. The five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities exceeded its 2018 high of 1.172%, reaching 1.22%. TIPS investors receive additional income to offset changes in consumer prices, making TIPS yields a measure of the true cost of money.

A sustained move above 3.50% in the 10-year could see a test of “support near 3.76% -- the ultimately rejected February 2011 high that hasn’t been revisited since,” William O’Donnell, strategist at Citi wrote.

A number of central banks meet this week and are expected to tighten policy. They include the Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank and Sweden’s Riksbank. The Bank of Japan also holds a policy meeting, though isn’t expected to tighten.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bond yields rise after big spike last week

    Bond yields were steady Monday, after a big surge last week in anticipation of the latest Federal Reserve interest-rate meeting.

  • Bitcoin Drops to 3-Month Low; Ether Extends Swoon Since ‘Merge’

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in cryptocurrencies Monday sent Bitcoin to a three-month low as sentiment took a knock from a wave of monetary tightening that’s set to stretch from Europe to the US this week.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinThe largest digital token sank as m

  • Dollar firm as Fed headlines big week for central banks

    The dollar held firm near two-decade highs against other major currencies on Monday, biding its time ahead of a slew of central bank meetings that include one by the U.S. Federal Reserve that is likely to deliver another hefty rate hike. Trade was generally subdued, with markets in London and Tokyo closed for public holidays. Still, world stock markets remained on edge and the dollar maintained its firm tone, given expectations that the Fed would maintain its aggressive rate-hike path to contain uncomfortably high inflation.

  • Pakistan will 'absolutely not' default on debts despite floods: Finance Minister

    Pakistan will "absolutely not" default on debt obligations despite catastrophic floods, the finance minister said on Sunday, signalling there would be no major deviation from reforms designed to stabilise a struggling economy. Floods have affected 33 million Pakistanis, inflicted billions of dollars in damage, and killed over 1,500 people - creating concern that Pakistan will not meet debts. "The path to stability was narrow, given the challenging environment, and it has become narrower still," Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told Reuters at his office.

  • Even State-Backed China Developers at Risk of Surging Default, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial contagion has spread so far across China’s property industry that even state-backed developers are at risk of surging defaults, according to Citigroup Inc. analysts. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinBad debt climbed to about 29.1% of total pr

  • Exclusive-Google faces pressure in India to help curb illegal lending apps -sources

    Alphabet Inc's Google has been asked by the Indian government and the central bank to introduce more stringent checks to help curb the use of illegal digital lending applications in India, according to sources. Even though Google doesn't fall under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) ambit, the U.S. tech giant has been called several times in the last few months to meetings by the central bank and the Indian government and urged to introduce tougher checks and balances that can help in weeding out such apps, according to four sources. Google said that last year it revised its Play Store developer program policy for financial services apps, including requiring additional requirements for personal loan apps in India effective September 2021.

  • Gold Struggles as Fed Fears Swirl Before Powell’s Decision Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold kicked off a pivotal week with fresh declines as the dollar strengthened, with investors bracing for a Federal Reserve rates decision that risks putting more pressure on the precious metal.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinThe metal slid as much as

  • Electric Big Rigs Face Uphill Trip From Shows to Highways

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinAfter electric cars, here come the battery trucks.Global leaders Daimler Truck Holding AG and Volvo AB are joining dozens of commercial-vehicle makers in Germany this week to showcase their latest electric semis, with m

  • Europe races to prepare for energy crunch this winter

    European governments outlined new measures on Monday to cope with potential energy shortages this winter and raced to improve energy networks to share power, with Russian gas flows still running at severely reduced rates amid the Ukraine war. Spain drew up plans that could force energy-intensive industries to shut at peak demand times, France said it was preparing to send gas to Germany from October, while Berlin said Europe's powerhouse was still in talks on state aid for ailing utility Uniper. German buyers briefly reserved capacity on Monday to receive Russian gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, once one of Europe's major gas supply routes, for the first time since the line was shut three weeks ago.

  • US Stock Futures Slide at Start of Key Fed Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures slid with stocks Monday as investors await a slew of interest rate decisions in the days ahead and after global equities notched their worst week since hitting this year’s low in June. The dollar rose.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs Putin

  • Exclusive-Kaisa offshore creditors offer $2 billion to take over stalled projects - sources

    An offshore bondholders' group of cash-strapped Kaisa is offering up to $2 billion to acquire stalled housing projects of the Shenzhen-based developer to facilitate their completion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Kaisa Group, the second-largest U.S. dollar bond issuer among Chinese developers after China Evergrande Group, is in the process of restructuring its $12 billion offshore debt after defaulting on some bonds last year. The offshore bondholder group, which is being represented by financial advisory group Lazard Ltd, made the offer to acquire Kaisa's stalled projects to the developer's advisor CITIC Securities, said the people.

  • China Struggles to Stem Yuan Slide With Fixing, Verbal Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan fell, an indication that China’s latest attempts to beef up the currency with a record pushback in the reference rate and verbal warnings is barely holding back a selling wave.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinThe People’s Bank of China fixed t

  • Rising Bond Yields Change the Calculus for Stocks

    Whether markets get any reprieve from their recent selloff depends in part on what happens at the Fed meeting.

  • Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Complaint Against Imran Khan

    (Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan court ordered police to drop investigations into a terrorism complaint against former leader Imran Khan for allegedly threatening a female judge and senior police officials during a public rally last month.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinA

  • Byron Murphy came frighteningly close to throwing away his game-winning overtime TD before the goal line

    Byron Murphy nearly pulled a DeSean Jackson on this play!

  • Global oil benchmark falls back below $90 a barrel as recession fears, dollar strength take toll

    Oil falls Monday as investors await a Fed decision that's expected to deliver another jumbo rate hike and U.S. dollar continues to rise.

  • 'Take dangerous firearms off the streets': Summit County planning gun buyback event

    Summit County is planning a gun buyback event to try to curb gun violence in the community. The details, including the date, haven't been set yet.

  • Fed Tilts Toward Third 75 Basis-Point Hike on Stubborn Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellFederal Reserve officials are on track to raise interest rates by 75

  • Crypto Exchange FTX Not Authorized in UK, Financial Watchdog Warns

    The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority warned Sam Bankman-Fried's firm may be providing financial services or products to local customers without its authorization.

  • Stock Futures Fall as Investors Await Fed Meeting This Week

    U.S. stock futures fell to kick off the trading week, as investors looked ahead to the Fed’s interest-rate decision Wednesday and fretted about the health of the U.S. economy.