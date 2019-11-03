At US$11.05, Is Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Worth Looking At Closely?

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG), which is in the electronic business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$13.26 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$10.43. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Airgain's current trading price of US$11.05 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Airgain’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Airgain?

According to my valuation model, Airgain seems to be fairly priced at around 9.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Airgain today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $12.16, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Airgain’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Airgain generate?

NasdaqCM:AIRG Past and Future Earnings, November 3rd 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Airgain, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AIRG seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AIRG for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on AIRG should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Airgain.