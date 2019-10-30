At US$11.05, Is It Time To Put The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) On Your Watch List?

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Bancorp’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Bancorp worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Bancorp’s ratio of 11.49x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 12.52x, which means if you buy Bancorp today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Bancorp should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Bancorp’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Bancorp generate?

NasdaqGS:TBBK Past and Future Earnings, October 30th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Bancorp’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TBBK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TBBK? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TBBK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TBBK, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Bancorp. You can find everything you need to know about Bancorp in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Bancorp, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

