At US$114, Is It Time To Put 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$152 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$112. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether 3M's current trading price of US$114 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at 3M’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is 3M Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.25x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy 3M today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, 3M’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will 3M generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. 3M's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MMM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MMM? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MMM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for MMM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about 3M as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for 3M you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in 3M, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

