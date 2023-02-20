At US$118, Is Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Inter Parfums’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Inter Parfums?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 36.53x is currently well-above the industry average of 18.14x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Inter Parfums’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Inter Parfums?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Inter Parfums' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 43%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in IPAR’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe IPAR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IPAR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for IPAR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Inter Parfums, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Inter Parfums you should be mindful of and 1 of these is a bit concerning.

