At US$12.10, Is It Time To Put Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) On Your Watch List?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Ford Motor’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Ford Motor

Is Ford Motor Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Ford Motor is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $17.66, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Ford Motor’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Ford Motor?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 0.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Ford Motor, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since F is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on F for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy F. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Ford Motor and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Ford Motor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Ford's satirical Women's Day ad touts a 'car for men' with no blinkers, windshield wipers, or heaters

    Ford launched the campaign to demonstrate just how crucial women's contributions to the auto industry are, from heaters to GPS.

  • Migrants being housed in hotels in nearly all English counties, analysis shows

    The Yew Lodge Hotel in rural Leicestershire boasts a luxury spa, health club and a Marco Pierre White restaurant but it has become the latest of more than 200 hotels to be shut with staff laid off to make way for 250 asylum seekers.

  • Ford Recalls 18 F-150 Lightning EV Trucks to Fix Battery Defect

    Ford Motor Co. is recalling 18 F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks after determining that a battery cell manufacturing problem led to a vehicle fire in early February. The root cause of the Feb. 4 fire, which occurred during a pre-shipment quality check, was related to an internal battery short circuit that can occur when the vehicle is at a high state of charge, a Ford spokeswoman said. The auto maker said the flawed battery cells were made over a four-week period starting late last year at battery supplier SK On’s cell factory in Georgia.

  • Ja Morant calls Memphis Grizzlies after win vs Golden State Warriors. Here's what he said.

    After the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors, they got a congratulatory call from Ja Morant, who's been away for the last three games.

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • Thiel’s Founders Fund Withdrew Millions From Silicon Valley Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund had no money with Silicon Valley Bank as of Thursday morning as the bank descended into chaos, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSVB Spectacularly Fails After Rate Heresy Becomes RealityWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisStartup Bank H

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    Sentiment shifts periodically on Wall Street, and you could argue Cathie Wood might be the prime example of fortune reversal. Once an investor favorite and hailed as a pioneer with a portfolio jam-packed with the novel and cutting-edge, Wood’s reputation has been tarnished over the past year and a half as her growth-oriented investing style went out of fashion in the post-pandemic climate. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and often unprofitable

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses—as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there are plenty of other banks that would face big losses if they were forced to dump securities to raise cash.

  • The Silicon Valley Bank crisis will force the Fed to slash rates by 100 basis points to prevent contagion, market guru says

    "In essence, the Fed is causing this bank run," said Larry McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report.

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • SVB Chief Sold $3.6 Million in Stock Days Before Bank’s Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker sold $3.6 million of company stock under a trading plan less than two weeks before the firm disclosed extensive losses that led to its failure.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSVB Spectacularly Fails After Rate Heresy Becomes RealityWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks I

  • This Growth ETF Has a Massive 11.4% Dividend Yield, and It Pays Monthly

    The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has become a hit in the ETF world thanks to its 12.2% dividend yield and its monthly payout. While many investors are likely familiar with JEPI thanks to the considerable level of fanfare it has garnered as it has grown to $21.8 billion in assets under management (AUM), they may not be as familiar with JEPI’s newer and somewhat less heralded cousin — the JPMorgan Nasdaq Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ). There are some notable differences be

  • SVB collapse highlights $620 billion hole lurking in banks’ balance sheets

    The spike in interest rates has been devastating for the value of their securities portfolios, meaning many carry around billions in unrealized losses that could pose a problem if funding dries up.

  • The Semiconductor Industry is Showing Relative Strength: 2 Stocks to Join the Rally

    Amid the choppiness, the semiconductors industry has unequivocally outperformed the market recently

  • SVB’s Balance-Sheet Time Bomb Was ‘Sitting in Plain Sight,’ Short Seller Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The problems that triggered SVB Financial Group Inc.’s death spiral were hiding in plain sight in the firm’s earnings reports.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSVB Spectacularly Fails After Rate Heresy Becomes RealityWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunThat’s according to sho

  • Family sues, claiming car dealer added roughly $40,000 to price, forged their names

    A family is suing a south Charlotte car dealership claiming they had a deal in writing but that the final paperwork listed roughly a $40,000 different cost than what they expected.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Plummeting This Week

    After rising in February, shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) powered down during the first full week of trading in March. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of QuantumScape fell by 20.4% from the end of last Friday's trading session through the end of trading on Thursday. QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh was busy this week trimming his position in the company's stock.

  • 68% of Warren Buffett's $334 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 4 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration has played a sizable role in Buffett's vast outperformance of the S&P 500.

  • AI Is Here: Here Are 2 Stocks That Stand to Benefit, According to Analysts

    AI is here, whether we’re ready or not. The headlines and buzz around the recent launch of ChatGPT is only the tip of a much larger iceberg. The chatbot uses ‘generative AI’ tech, a machine learning system with the ability to create text, images, videos – and even computer code – that successfully mimics human communications, and it promises to stir up far more than just the tech industry. At it base, AI technology involves a computer system that has been fed a huge amount of data, enough that i