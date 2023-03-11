At US$12.10, Is It Time To Put Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Ford Motor’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Ford Motor Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Ford Motor is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $17.66, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Ford Motor’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Ford Motor?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 0.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Ford Motor, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since F is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on F for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy F. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Ford Motor and we think they deserve your attention.

