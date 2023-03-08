At US$12.84, Is DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Worth Looking At Closely?

While DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine DLH Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for DLH Holdings

What's The Opportunity In DLH Holdings?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 22%, trading at US$12.84 compared to my intrinsic value of $10.50. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that DLH Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will DLH Holdings generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for DLH Holdings, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe DLHC is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DLHC for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for DLH Holdings (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in DLH Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

