At US$121, Is It Time To Put DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) On Your Watch List?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$134 and falling to the lows of US$118. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether DaVita's current trading price of US$121 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DaVita’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is DaVita worth?

Good news, investors! DaVita is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.32x is currently well-below the industry average of 22.36x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because DaVita’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of DaVita look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. DaVita's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 20%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since DVA is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DVA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DVA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with DaVita, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in DaVita, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

