At US$125, Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Worth Looking At Closely?

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$166 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$118. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NIKE's current trading price of US$125 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NIKE’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for NIKE

What is NIKE worth?

According to my valuation model, NIKE seems to be fairly priced at around 5.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy NIKE today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $131.60, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, NIKE’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will NIKE generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. NIKE's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 54%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? NKE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NKE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing NIKE at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that NIKE has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in NIKE, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.