At US$130, Is It Time To Put Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) On Your Watch List?

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$148 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$120. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Choice Hotels International's current trading price of US$130 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Choice Hotels International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Choice Hotels International?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Choice Hotels International today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $161.08, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Choice Hotels International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Choice Hotels International look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -6.8% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Choice Hotels International. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CHH appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CHH for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on CHH should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Choice Hotels International at this point in time. For example - Choice Hotels International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Choice Hotels International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

