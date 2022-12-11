At US$137, Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Worth Looking At Closely?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Hilton Worldwide Holdings?

According to my valuation model, Hilton Worldwide Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 6.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hilton Worldwide Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $146.51, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Hilton Worldwide Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 72% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HLT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HLT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Hilton Worldwide Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Hilton Worldwide Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

