At US$137, Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Worth Looking At Closely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings

What's The Opportunity In Hilton Worldwide Holdings?

According to my valuation model, Hilton Worldwide Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 6.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hilton Worldwide Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $146.51, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Hilton Worldwide Holdings look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 72% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HLT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HLT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Hilton Worldwide Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Hilton Worldwide Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data

    Microsoft today announced that it acquired Lumenisity, a U.K.-based startup developing "hollow core fiber (HCF)" technologies primarily for data centers and ISPs. Microsoft says that the purchase, the terms of which weren't disclosed, will "expand [its] ability to further optimize its global cloud infrastructure" and "serve Microsoft’s cloud platform and services customers with strict latency and security requirements." HCF cables fundamentally combine optical fiber and coaxial cable.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A bull market will eventually replace this bear market. While it's a fool's errand to try to time the market, it's still a good idea to prepare for the next upswing by owning stocks that are well-positioned to benefit from a shift in market sentiment and a macroeconomic tailwind. Below are three top stocks that look ready to soar in the next bull market, and I'd feel comfortable owning any of them in an extended bear market as well.

  • Three Stocks Morningstar Recommends Selling

    Many experts have a bleak forecast for the stock market early next year. "These types of companies have more resilience in the face of economic uncertainty than companies that don't have significant competitive advantages," Morningstar investment specialist Susan Dziubinski wrote in a commentary. "Given their prices and economic vulnerability, we think these stocks are ones to cut loose going into the new year."

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Top Wall Street Analyst Predicts Over 70% Rally for These 3 Energy Stocks

    Finding the right stock is the key to successful investing, but it’s never as easy as that sounds. The answer to the question, which stock to buy? is no secret, but it is hidden, in the avalanche of data that the markets produce. What’s needed is some clear signal that will cut through the noise and indicate the right stocks for the times. The quantity of data, and the sheer impossibility of parsing all of it in real time, makes a formidable barrier to successful stock picking – but Wall Street’

  • 3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy for an Affluent Retirement

    Here we have shortlisted four undervalued dividend-paying stocks - DCP, CAG, and FNB - that investors may consider adding to their retirement portfolio amid current volatile market scenario.

  • How One Big Crypto Player Got Caught in FTX’s Fallout

    Genesis is a major player in institutional crypto. It has frozen withdrawals and hasn't resumed some lending operations since FTX collapsed. What's at stake.

  • 4 Growth Stocks I've Aggressively Bought Before the Next Bull Market Begins

    Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their record highs between mid-November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 22% and the S&P 500 is down 28%. The tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite has taken the brunt of the pain, down 38%. Although we'll never know when a bear market will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be, we do know that every bear market, crash, and correction throughout history (save for the current bear market) was eventually erased by a bull market.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel outlines exactly how he sees the stock market, inflation, and the economy playing out in 2023. Here are the best 9 quotes from the interview.

    "The talk is... going to be when are we going to decrease the rate? That may come as early as the spring," Jeremy Siegel told CNBC.

  • Stan Druckenmiller Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we take a look at the Stan Druckenmiller Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. Click to skip straight to the top holdings found in the Stan Druckenmiller Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) are a few of the top stock picks of famed investor […]

  • BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’

    BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.

  • Time to Buy These 3 REITs for 2023?

    There may be more short-term weakness ahead among REITs, but these equities are attractive at some of their lowest valuations in years.

  • Top Morgan Stanley Strategist: This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably'

    With U.S. stocks down more than 20% so far this year, investors are looking for some good news – and it may be coming from a prominent Wall Street analyst who says the current bear market could come to an … Continue reading → The post Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    The energy sector can be a great place for income-seeking investors. Three great energy dividend stocks to consider buying this month are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality...

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 9th

    DCOM and ASR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 9, 2022.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Constructing a robust, long-term investment portfolio is a key element of building out a sustainable and profitable retirement plan. Doximity's (NYSE: DOCS) platform provides a range of services designed to make the lives of healthcare professionals easier. Doximity's massive professional platform allows healthcare workers to do everything, from connecting with colleagues in a HIPAA-compliant format to perusing and applying for job listings in their chosen specialty to networking with other clinicians across the country.

  • I have $600,000 invested, but my financial adviser has only made one trade this year, and left $7,500 in cash in my Roth IRA. Is it time to get rid of him?

    Question: My financial advisor has made one trade this entire year and has left $7,500 in cash in my Roth IRA since January. Indeed, an adviser should make clear to you under what circumstances they’ll make changes to investment accounts and what their firm’s process is for making sure money isn’t sitting in cash and is getting invested, says certified financial planner Daniel Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning. “Ask the adviser to clarify these questions,” says Forbes.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Generate Monster Passive Income

    Warren Buffett probably doesn't think much about passive income when he invests. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio includes a handful of dividend stocks that deliver monster yields at today's share prices. Berkshire Hathaway initiated a position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) earlier this year.

  • 10 Best December Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best December dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best December Dividend Stocks to Buy. With inflation at its 40-year high, dividend stocks offer one of the best ways to generate […]