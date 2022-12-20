At US$139, Is It Time To Put International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine International Business Machines’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is International Business Machines Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – International Business Machines is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $217.75, but it is currently trading at US$139 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, International Business Machines’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from International Business Machines?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. International Business Machines' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since IBM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IBM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IBM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with International Business Machines (including 1 which is significant).

If you are no longer interested in International Business Machines, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

